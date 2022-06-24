William Warren “Bill” Everly
William Warren “Bill” Everly, 90, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on June 22, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Bill was born in 1931, in Hagerstown, Maryland, the son of the late Lillian and William H. Everly. He was a graduate of Waynesboro High School, Class of 1949 and Hagerstown Junior College where he received an Associate’s Degree in Engineering Technology. Bill was an Engineering Technician with Potomac Edison, retiring after nearly 37 years of service.
Bill was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester for over 50 years. Bill served in the United States Navy from 1951-1956, working in electronic research and was stationed in French Morocco and at Patuxent River Naval Research Center. He became a Master Mason with the Winchester Hiram Lodge no. 21. He met with friends for coffee at Duff’s during the week and on Saturday mornings at the old Howard Johnson’s in the George Washington Hotel during his working career. Since retiring, he was a faithful patron of McDonalds, meeting for coffee with his friends.
He married Marie Fogelsanger on December 9, 1955, in Chambersburg, PA. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2020.
Surviving are his sons, Jeffrey Everly (Mitzi) and Mark Everly (Christyn) all of Winchester; grandchildren, Amanda Winebrenner (Chad) of Inwood, WV, Katherine Barsi (Ford) of Crofton, MD, Megan Everly, Grace Everly, Ethan Swaim and Zachary Swaim all of Winchester; great grandchildren, Madelyn and Brady Winebrenner and Olivia Barsi.
Along with his parents and wife, Mr. Everly is preceded in death by his brother, Vernon Richard Everly.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11:00 am, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Martha Miller Sims and Reverend Jonathan Boynton officiating. A reception will follow immediately after the service in the Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel. Interment at Mount Hebron Cemetery will be private.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mr. Everly’s grandchildren, Amanda Winebrenner, Katherine Barsi, Megan Everly, Ethan Swaim, Grace Everly, and Zachary Swaim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill’s name to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 West Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
