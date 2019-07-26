William Warren Sondervan, Jr.

William Warren “Wild Bill” Sondervan, Jr., 46, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Sondervan was born in 1972, in Flemington, New Jersey, the son of William W. Sondervan, Sr. and Nancy J. Sondervan. Mr. Sondervan was employed by the United States Government Federal Air Marshal Service as a supervisor.
William married Vanessa M. Wolfe on May 25, 2001 in Tucson, Arizona.
Surviving with his wife of Stephens City, VA, and his parents of Sherrils Ford, NC, are two sons, William “Billy” McCrea Sondervan and Jack Andrew Sondervan, both of Stephens City, Virginia, and his sister, Lori Michelle Wallerius, of Concord, North Carolina.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home Reception Center, Amherst Chapel, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in William’s name to the Suicide Awareness and Prevention National Center for Health Research, 1001 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 1100, Washington, DC 20036 or The Fallen Officers Fund of the donor’s choice.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
