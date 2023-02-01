William Woodhull Baker Jr.
William Woodhull Baker Jr. of Winchester, VA, died on January 28, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Martinsburg, WV.
Mr. Baker was the son of William Woodhull Baker Sr. and Mary Bryson Smith Baker. He graduated from John Handley High School in 1946 and the University of Virginia in 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force and flew combat missions as a radar operator on B-29s during the Korean War. He was employed by Inland Container Corporation for 35 years as a sales representative and was an avid fisherman, skier and tennis player. He served on the City Council from 1965-68, was a longtime volunteer for the American Red Cross, elected various times as their local Treasurer, Vice-Chairman and Chairman. He also served as a United Fund Board member, Winchester Parks and Recreation Board member, Boy Scout Leader, a longtime member of the Rotary Club and lifetime member of Christ Episcopal Church where he served in many capacities over the years.
On March 21, 1958, he married Phyllis Ford Moulden, also of Winchester. They celebrated 57 years of marriage before she preceded him in death.
Mr. Baker is survived by a son, Stephen Woodhull Baker of Arlington, VA; a daughter, Elizabeth Woodhull Baker Grimes and a son-in-law, Thomas Andrew Grimes of Pennington, NJ; two grandsons, William Woodhull Grimes and Jackson Ford Grimes; a sister, Elizabeth Baker Hopkins (Robert) of Charlottesville, VA, and a brother, William Dickinson Baker (Joan) of St Paul, MN.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday, February 7 at 1:00pm with the Rev Webster S. Gibson officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Village at Orchard Ridge to benefit the Winchester Benevolent Endowment Fund, 400 Clocktower Ridge Dr., Winchester, VA, 22603 or Christ Church Living Memorial Fund, 114 W. Boscawen St., Winchester, VA, 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
