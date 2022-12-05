William Wynkoop Dunn
William Wynkoop Dunn, age 98, died December 1, 2022 in Richmond. He was born in Winchester on October 27, 1924 to Rebecca Dulany Hall Dunn (Eddy) and William Wilson Dunn. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather John V. Eddy; infant brother William Wilson Dunn Jr.; sister Edith Dunn Whitham; daughter Deborah Arnold Dunn; and son William Wynkoop Dunn Jr. He is survived by his daughter Barbara Hall Dunn and her husband, Thomas Keith McGrath, of Richmond; his granddaughter Shannon Mailhouse Dunn of Wilder, VT, his brother John V. Eddy Jr. of Winchester, and several nieces and a nephew.
Mr. Dunn graduated from Handley High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1943. During World War II he served in the Pacific on the USS Lexington, flying the Curtiss SB2C Helldiver as a radioman and gunner. He was discharged from the Navy in 1946 and enrolled at Virginia Tech (then VPI) on the GI Bill. In 1947 he married Martha Clay Arnold of Winchester, had three children and eventually divorced. His former wife, Martha Arnold Dunn Kerns, predeceased him. Mr. Dunn graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in horticulture and was a life-long Hokie supporter.
For many years he worked in chemical sales in New York state and Virginia. He was passionate about all things mechanical—he was a ham radio operator; loved flying single engine planes and held a private pilot’s license. He once built a one-man gyrocopter in his backyard. Mr. Dunn was also a loyal supporter of the VA Medical System, choosing to receive most of his health care at the Martinsburg (WV) Medical Center and Stephens City Community-Based Outpatient Clinic while living in the Winchester Area.
In 2019 he moved to Richmond to be closer to his daughter, and became a long-term resident of Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center (SBVCC). He received dedicated care and attention from staff there and from VCU Health’s Pauley Heart Center, with special thanks to his cardiologist, Dr. Barbara Lawson. He was known for his charm and playful flirting until the end, earning endearing nicknames from staff members at SBVCC and VCUH.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, where he will be buried beside his son Billy in the veterans section. Omps Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Bill Dunn’s name may be made to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, designated for Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center, 101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219 or to a charity of your choice.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.