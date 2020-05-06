Willie D. Dodson, 41, of Bunker Hill, WV, died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Mr. Dodson was born July 28, 1978 in Winchester; the son of James D. Dodson and Dreama Whitt Dodson.
He worked as a supervisor with Mechanical & Electrical Partners. He was the driver for car #85 at Winchester Speedway, where he raced for a very long time. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his children, Emily Givens and Kayla Kleptach both of Bunker Hill; three sisters, Diana Ortega and Patricia Dodson both of Winchester, and Dreama Thompson of Florida; five nieces, Michaela Thompson, Ashley Thompson, Red Thompson, Selena Becerra, and Dashawna Dodson; and two nephews, Radek Ortega and Ja’myr Dodson.
Services will be held at a later date.
