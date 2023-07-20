Willis Jesse Winslow
Willis Jesse Winslow, 90, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home in Frederick County.
He was born February 5, 1933, in Corapeake, NC, the son of Thomas Edward and Eula Winslow. He was a veteran serving during the Korean War in the Army. He was a member of Greenwood UMC. He retired from United Parcel Service.
Jesse married Bettie Jean Ebersole on August 25, 1956, at Greenwood UMC in Winchester.
Along with his wife Bettie, he is survived by his two children, Jan Winslow Cantrell and her husband Clifford Cantrell of North Carolina and Julie Winslow Morris and her husband Quinn Morris of Winchester. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Anna Cantrell Graf, Sarah Cantrell, Jinna Morris and Alex Morris.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Sue Winslow; two brothers, Glenn Winslow and Stanwood Winslow; and three sisters, Jeanette Jordan, Catherine Oliver, and Evelyn Butler.
More than anything, he loved his wife and family. His daughters and grandchildren were his everything in life. So proud of each one of them, he never missed a chance to let everyone know it and remind them of just how much he loved them.
Beyond his family, Jesse cared deeply for his fellow UPS retirees with whom he shared a unique bond of surviving such a demanding job. Monthly breakfast meetings and visits at his house served to keep all these men in touch and close with each other, even through his last days.
When Jesse needed relief from the rigors of work, he found solace in his passions that included cars, gardening and his love of Christ and the members of Greenwood United Methodist Church and the folks in the surrounding community. He was someone who never knew a stranger and anyone lucky enough to meet him and talk to him had a friend for life. His kind demeanor and loving smile was God’s gift to him and he shared it with everyone he met.
The family will receive family and friends Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Jones funeral Home in Winchester from 12:00 noon to 1:00pm.
The funeral ceremony will be held immediately after on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 1:00 pm with the Rev. Keiko Foster and lay speaker Edwin Lambert officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gene Wise, Larry Edmonson, John Sealock, Alex Morris, Anna Graf and Quinn Morris,
Honorary pallbearers are the retirees of Front Royal’s United Parcel Service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Greenwood United Methodist Church.
