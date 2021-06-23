Willis Lee Jackson, Jr. “Jack”
Willis Lee Jackson, Jr., 64, of Cross Junction, VA passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, peacefully at his home.
Jack was born in 1956 in Staunton, VA to Kaye Tyler Jackson and the late Willis Lee Jackson, Sr. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas, VA and received his Pipe Fitters degree via Purdue University. Jack worked and as a Steam Fitter for Local 602. He loved playing golf and was in a golf league at Bowling Green Country Club. Jack loved going to the river and spending time at his hunting camp. He was a great wrestler in high school and as an adult loved playing softball, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren. Jack was an avid reader of The Winchester Star, he loved doing the crossword puzzle and he always read the obituaries to make sure he wasn’t in there.
Surviving are Jack’s sons, Mike Jackson and wife Laura of Stephenson, VA, Marc Jackson of Winchester, VA and Martin Lee Jackson and wife, Jessica of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren, Michael Jackson, Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Deacon Jackson and Otto Jackson; sister, Sharon Jackson.
Jack was preceded in death by his father and sister Lisa Messer.
A visitation will be held at 10am, Friday June 25, 2021 with a funeral service at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A reception will be held at Omps Reception Center following the service. Interment will be in Little River Presbyterian Cemetery, Rockbridge County, VA, at 5pm.The family requests the dress code is “come as you are.”
Please view the obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.