Willis Richard Nesselrodte
Willis Richard Nesselrodte, of Winchester, VA, known to many as “Uncle Bill,” passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the age of 91, at his home. He was born on October 4, 1931, in Petersburg, WV, on Middle Mountain, the third of ten children raised by the late George and Beatrice (Veach) Nesselrodt.
Mr. Nesselrodte attended the Mt. Hope School House on Middle Mountain and formerly attended St. John’s United Methodist Church in Petersburg. Bill had worked on the pipelines, electrical lines, and hauled pulpwood. One of Bill’s biggest joys was his family, including his many nieces and nephews. He loved to tell stories about growing up on the mountain with his brothers and sisters. As an adult, Bill lived on Mountain Laurel Lane in Winchester, VA. He loved to be outside and always seemed to be “tinkering” with something, usually a Chevy truck or his old red Case Tractor. He loved his cats and his sister Juanita’s cooking. He never married or had any children of his own but always seemed content and had his family nearby. Bill was a kind man, always with a smile on his face. He enjoyed people and would do most anything to help anyone. God is good and blessed Uncle Bill with a special caretaker, Kristi, and her daughters, Sonni, Rori, Ginger, Becca, Grace, and Sam, whom he lived with for the final 5 years of his life. With his family around, there was never a shortage of love, activity, or care.
Bill leaves behind to cherish his memories: 2 sisters, Juanita Armel of Bunker Hill, WV; Darlene Kesner of Petersburg, WV; a brother, Merle (Barbara) Nesselrodte of Petersburg, WV; and a sister-n-law, Patricia Nesselrodte of Petersburg, WV. He was preceded in death by: a sister, Opal Jenkins; 5 brothers, Curtis, Stanley “Bud,” George Jr., Donald, and Larry Nesselrodte; and an infant brother and sister.
Bill’s family will receive friends on Sunday, April 2, 2023, 12–2 PM at the Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, WV. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Bishop Rob Borror officiating. Interment will be in the Nesselrodte Family Cemetery on Middle Mountain in Petersburg. Memorials may be made to your local animal shelter or SPCA. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.