Wilma Jean Blankenship of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Jean was born in Ohio to the late Stanley Lee and Ruby Estep. She was a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church.
Jean married James Theodore Blankenship on July 21, 1959 in Georgia. James preceded her in death on January 2, 2022.
She is survived by son, Donald C. Blankenship (Kimberly) of Edinburg, VA; grandchildren, Emily A. and Levi S. Blankenship of Edinburg, VA and Brandon Baker (Rayann) of Quicksburg, VA; and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Connor Baker of Quicksburg, VA.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James, son, Anthony Scott Blankenship; sisters, Billie Barlow, Mary Ingle, Donna Turner and brother, Curtis Estep.
All services for Jean will be private.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.