Wilson Lynn Kirby went into the loving arms of Jesus his Lord and Savior on December 27, 2021.
Wilson was born December 3, 1939 in Leesburg, VA to the late Luther D. and Helen F. Kirby. He lived a faithful, long, successful and joyous 82 years, married 59 of those years to the love of his life, Cathy. He was a graduate of George Washington High School, Alexandria in 1958 and attended Mars Hill College, N. Carolina then graduating from University of Tennessee as a Civil Engineer.
He married Catherine (Cathy) Elrod on August 18, 1962. They adopted a son and daughter.
Wilson had a successful career in Civil Engineering at one time owning his own business and working the last 15+ years for Engineers and Surveyors Institute. In retirement when his engineering skills were needed, he ran for office, serving 6 years as councilman and 8 years as mayor in Berryville. He was an elder in the Church of New Beginnings and led Bible Studies here in Berryville and Hamilton. When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, “That I love the LORD Jesus Christ and all of my family members.”
God provided for all his immediate family to be together the week before his death. Since September 30, 1973 Wilson delighted in speaking of his annual celebration of accepting Jesus as his Lord and Savior. In recent years he organized and led the National Day of Prayer services at Rose Hill Park, Berryville. He was bold in his witness for Jesus the Christ!
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law Wendell Snyder and sister-in-law Marie Kirby.
He is survived by his wife; son, Matthew D. Kirby of Audra Park, WV; daughter, Kimberly A. Kirby of Basye, VA; brothers, Charles D. Kirby (Marguerite) of Richmond, VA and Francis D. Kirby (Edna) of Leesburg, FL; sister-in-law, Lois Snyder of Kearney, NE; brother-in-law, Myron Elrod (Donita) of Lincoln, NE; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren, with the 9th arriving in March 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A. M. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Pastor Larry Santmyer officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Timothy Brown, Stephen Brown, Joshua Allen, Charles Browning, Ralph Windle, George Thompson, Luther Foster, and Everett Basil.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Friday evening, January 7 at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of New Beginnings, PO Box 574, Berryville, VA 22611 or New Glory International Ministries, PO Box 5304, Frisco, TX 75035.
We wish to thank the extraordinary staff at Winchester Medical Center and Blue Ridge Hospice for their compassion and loving care.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
