Wilson Lodge Bowles, Jr.
Wilson Lodge Bowles, Jr., 87, of Boyce, VA died at home, where he was born, raised and continued to live throughout his life; Saturday, June 19, 2021 with his family by his side.
Wilson was born January 5, 1934, son of the late Wilson Lodge and Mildred Shryock Bowles. He graduated from Clarke County High School in 1952. He was a stock farmer and beekeeper at his family farm, having acquired his first hive of bees at the age of 20 from Sears, Roebuck and Company and having at one time as many as 800 colonies of bees. He also served on the Virginia Plant Pollination Board. As a young man he won several awards flying model airplanes. He was one of the first people in the area to buy a Volkswagen Beetle, waiting a year for it to be delivered from Germany.
He married Mary Lyn Brown on September 17, 1967, at Boyce Baptist Church, where they had met. They have two sons, Charles Bowles (Alice) of Winchester, VA and Adam Bowles (Raina) of Boyce.
A funeral service will be Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Rev Mark Carey officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
