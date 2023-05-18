Wilton Monroe Kenney
Wilton “Monroe” Kenney, 77, of Sterling, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, peacefully at his home after a short bout with Cancer.
Monroe was born in Winchester, Virginia, on February 11, 1946. He was the son of the late George Ellsworth Kenney, Sr. of Winchester, and Pauline Trenary Kenney of Ridgeway, West Virginia.
He is survived by his son, Brian Kenny (Anita) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Rhiannon Kenney Dorsey (Paden) of Linden, VA, Bridget Kenny of Stephens City, VA; sisters, Margaret Brumback (Philip), Linda Keeler, and Barbara Fishel (Richard), all of Winchester, VA, and Glenda Leach (Roger) of Stephens City, VA., and brother, Franklin Kenney of Stephenson, VA. He is predeceased by his sister, Julia Ritenour (Buddy), of Winchester, VA, and brother George Kenney Jr. of Manchester, VA
Monroe started working with Centerville Landscaping in Centerville, VA, at a young age. He established a brotherhood with the Swartz family, who nicknamed him “Flop Ears.” He went on to work for the Moose, #2274 in Sterling, VA, as a bartender and cook, and was a member for over 42 years. Since 1992, Monroe has been a greens keeper and considered family member of the Sterling Golf Center in Sterling, VA.
Monroe loved to volunteer his time and have a Bud Light with his brothers and sisters. Other than being a Moose #2274 member, he was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2406 in Sterling, VA, for 25 years and the Winchester, VA, Eagles #824 for 35 years.
God blessed Monroe with amazing family and friends, and the ability to “FEED” those people. He was an expert behind the smoker and spent innumerable hours charring and smoking meat. His son Brian will continue the family tradition in his memory with the knowledge he was bestowed. Brian will miss his talks on Race Day with his Dad most of ALL. The memories everyone has shared with this dear man will live on in their minds, and the love they have shared will live on in their hearts for as long as they live.
The family would like to thank Mary Lou and Joe Marshall for their continued commitment to Monroe’s health and wellbeing. In life we are only blessed with a few friends like these. They play an instrumental part in the Sterling community, and if you are blessed to know them you are witnessing random acts of kindness by these angels on earth.
Those who wish to gather in memory of Monroe are welcome to raise a glass or can with friends and family at his Celebration of Life, Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 12 pm to 4 pm at the Winchester Eagles Club Aerie #824, 700 Baker Lane, Winchester, VA, 22601.
