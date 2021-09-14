Wilton ‘Skip’ Royston
Wilton “Skip” Royston passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord Saturday, September 11, 2021, under the wonderful care of Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester. Skip was born on January 1, 1939, in Millwood, VA the son of the late Wilton Raymond Royston and Charlotte Brown Royston. Skip is survived by his loving wife Dorothy J. Royston of 61 years; two children, Tony Royston and wife Tracy Royston of Martinsburg, WV; Lisa Jones of Berryville, VA; four grandchildren, Samantha Royston, Allyson Royston, Joshua Jones, and Daniel Jones; and two great-grandchildren.
One of Skip’s greatest joys in life was giving to others whether through his time, talents, or resources. Skip was a devoted member of his local community volunteering for Meals on Wheels, the Clarke County Senior Center, and many other organizations. He was a member of the Troubadours band, Moving Country, the Lions club, Enders Fire Department, and a lifetime member and deacon of the Berryville Baptist church. Skip retired as a transportation officer with FEMA after 40 years of faithful service.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. A service will be held the following day, Friday, September 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Berryville Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Dan Stanley and Reverend Tyler Phillips. All are welcome to join the family for a time of remembrance and to enjoy a meal at the conclusion of the service in the fellowship hall of the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester, 333 West Cork Street, #405 Winchester, VA 22601, designation to the Music Therapy Program or to the Berryville Baptist Church, in memory of Skip Royston.
