Windy L. Payne Windy Lee Payne, 32, of Capon Bridge, WV passed away suddenly on Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home.
Windy was born on June 15, 1989, in Winchester, VA, the daughter Steven and Deborah Floyd Payne of Capon Bridge, WV. She worked for Kraft foods and was a 2007 James Wood graduate. Windy loved spending time and being with her three girls Hazel, Willow, and Lilly.
Surviving along with her parents and children is her sister: Natalie Everhart of Front Royal, VA; her grandmother: Phyllis Floyd of Romney, WV and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceding Windy in death is her sister: Emilee Marie Payne; her grandparents: Margaret Payne, Buddy Payne and Charles Floyd.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 6-8 PM.
To view Windy’s tribute wall, please visitwww.giffinfuneralhome.com
