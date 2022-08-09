Winifred Virginia “Winnie” Baylis
Winifred Virginia “Winnie” Baylis, 80, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Winnie was born October 19, 1941, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Claude and Rhoda Lockhart Shifflett. Before retirement, Winnie was a waitress. Reading books was her passion in life.
Winnie is survived by her children, William Horn (Theresa) of Clear Book, VA, Elaine Kinsey, Douglas Horn, and Dwayne Shipe; grandchildren, Mathew Horn, Casey Horn, Katie Horn, Hannah Hicks, and Josh Horn; great-grandchildren, Jack, Tad, and Hudson; and sisters, Katherine Snapp and Emma Jean Shifflett.
Along with her parents, Winnie is preceded in death by her husband, James A. Baylis Jr.; and brothers, Warren, Russell, and Coddie Shifflett.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice in Winnie’s name at 333 W Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601.
