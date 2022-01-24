Woody Carson “Pappy” Bolinger, 82, of Cross Junction, went home to be with the Lord on January 18, 2022.
Woody was born December 18, 1939, in Medford, Tennessee to Lincoln Price and Ruth Wilson Bolinger. Woody spent much of his childhood growing up on his grandparent’s farm, John and Ocie (Sievers) Bolinger.
After graduating high school, Woody enlisted in the United States Air Force. He later became a long-distance truck driver, working for Snyder Trucking, Consolidated Freightways, and Quaker State Oil, just to name a few. He earned several safe driving awards during his career.
Woody met the love of his life in 1974, Diane (Michael) Bolinger and had a beautiful daughter in 1985, Jennifer Lynn. Woody was an avid coin collector, he enjoyed blue grass music, fishing and loved watching westerns. His favorite sports teams were The Cleveland Indians as well as The Cleveland Browns.
Woody was preceded in death by his parents, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, sister Mary Florence Kite, a brother Howard (Donna) Bolinger, brother Steve (Dena) Bolinger, a sister Carolyn Lewallen, and an infant brother Ray.
Woody leaves behind with his loving wife, Diane, a daughter, Jennifer Lynn, and her significant other Jim; three grandchildren, Courtney, Carsyn and Cale. A sister Fay Harter of Ohio and a sister-in-law, Ruella Brannon of Cross Junction, with whom he had a very special bond with, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Woody cherished his family and always had a smile on his face when his grandchildren walked into the room. Courtney, Carsyn, and Cale were his moon and stars and he never let the opportunity pass to tell them how much he loved them.
Woody will always have a special bond with his long-time friends, Pastor Bobby Warren and wife Beverly, of Florida. In his final days, his forever friends confirmed his Baptist faith and prayed over him that they would all be reunited again in Heaven.
Pappy will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
Memorial services will be held privately.
Arrangements held by Hunter Anderson Funeral Home.
