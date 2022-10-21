Wynnonna “Jeanette” (Ruckman) Richman
Wynnonna “Jeanette” (Ruckman) Richman, 85, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the home of her daughter with her daughter by her side.
Born on April 2, 1937, in Slanesville, WV, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wendell Ruckman and Winifred Onile Hott Ruckman.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Glen Richman, whom she married on May 25, 1954; children: Dennis Richman, Beverly VanNess and Darren Richman, all of Winchester, VA; brothers, Richard Ruckman of Oklahoma, William “Bill” Ruckman of Moorefield, WV; sisters, Wanda Ely of Moorefield, WV, Judy Kenney of Stephens City, and Linda Smith of Cumberland, MD, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dale Arnold Richman; brothers, Wendell “Jack” Ruckman, Stanley Ruckman; sisters, Onile Kreiling and Patricia Hott.
All those who knew Jeanette know that her heart was pure and her love was unconditional. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Carolyn Martin officiating. Interment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta, WV.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
