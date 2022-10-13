Yvonne Elizabeth (Pierce) Woody
Woody, Yvonne Elizabeth (Pierce), 97, of Winchester, VA, passed away early Saturday morning on October 8, 2022, at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond, VA, with her family by her side. Yvonne was born January 16, 1925, to the late Thurman and Viola Pierce. Yvonne was preceded in death by her sister Jean P. Smallwood, her brother Robert W. Pierce, and her husband Van D. Woody. Yvonne graduated from John Handley High School in 1943 and attended Shepherd University.
She started her teaching career at Bryarly Elementary School in Albin, VA. She married J. Douglas Butler in 1946 and they had three sons. She was a substitute teacher for many years, which she really enjoyed, for the Winchester and Frederick County schools.
She married Van D. Woody (Woody) on December 21, 1985, at First Christian Church in Winchester, VA. They enjoyed their extensive traveling to places like Nashville, Memphis, Bermuda, Bahamas, Disney World, Las Vegas and other places throughout the United States. They enjoyed their frequent trips to visit family and the beach the most. Woody passed away on October 27, 2010.
She loved her family, her church, her neighbors, friends and her pets. She was a longtime member of the First Christian Church. She enjoyed playing cards, bridge clubs, dancing, music, Elvis concerts, Duke and UVA basketball and church activities. For 10 years, she and Woody were in Amy’s Kitchen Band and they entertained at various nursing homes in the Winchester area.
She moved to Spring Arbor Assisted Living of Winchester in July 2018 and then to Spring Arbor of Richmond in April 2021 to be closer to family.
She is survived by her sons, James D. Butler, Jr. of Isle of Palms, SC., D. Scott Butler (Nancy) of Ashland, VA, and Kevin D. Butler of Fort Lauderdale, FL; grandchildren, Heather C. MacIntosh, James D. Butler, III (Emily), David S. Butler (Kristin) and Stephanie (Ryan) Smith; her great-grandchildren, Courtney L. Butler, Benjamin S. Butler, Grayson C. Butler, Charlotte R. Smith, and Savannah M. Smith; as well many extended family members and friends.
Our family is grateful for the loving care Yvonne received over the years from her neighbors Bob and Carol Souders, companion Bitsey Donaldson and the staffs at Winchester and Richmond Spring Arbor.
The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday October 16, 2022 at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA, 22601.
The funeral service will be held at First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 on Monday October 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with interment following at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Yvonne may be made to SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
