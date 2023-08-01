Yvonne Marie Everett Renner
Yvonne Marie Everett Renner, 88, of Star Tannery, VA, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at her home in Star Tannery, VA.
A graveside service for Mrs. Renner will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Gravel Springs Cemetery with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 6-8 p.m.
Mrs. Renner was born in Star Tannery, VA, on June 7, 1935, a daughter of the late Dallas “Pete” and Edna Himelright Everett. Yvonne began her married life to Max R. Renner on July 2, 1955, a marriage that lasted 60 years until Max’s death in 2015.
After graduating, she spent most of her adult and married life in Winchester, VA, but then after retiring she returned to her roots in Star Tannery, VA, living in the home her parents and grandparents lived in.
She and Max loved to travel and see new places. They took many bus trips to various locations together, traveled for many years to Florida for the New York Yankees spring training, and attended NASCAR and dirt-track races at many racetracks. Most of all Yvonne enjoyed and loved her family and friends. She provided comfort and soothing words to many while asking little in return. To say she will be missed is an understatement. As her loving daughter always says “She was, is, and will be the best Mother ever. I was truly blessed.”
Survivors include her daughter Lisa Marie Renner Omps and husband William “Willie.” She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, valued friends, her “adopted” family Gene and Tammy Boyce, special caregiver Loretta Kimble, and the last of her many beloved kitties, Wee.
The family suggests that expressions be in the form of memorial contributions to Gravel Springs Lutheran Church Cemetery Association, c/o Treasurer Virginia Finfrock, 905 Colley Block Road, Strasburg, VA 22657 or Star Tannery Vol. Fire and Rescue, 950 Brill Road, Star Tannery, VA 22654.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Yvonne E. Renner.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.