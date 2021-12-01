Yvonne Marie Ryall, 92, of Springfield, Virginia, passed away on November 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her first husband Lt. Col. Bob Leroy Gregory, and her second husband George Richard Ryall, Jr. She was the beloved mother of Roberta Anne Cordingley (spouse David M. Cordingley), William David Gregory (spouse Karen Lord Gregory), and step-son Chuck Ryall; “Grammy” of grandchildren Emily, Noah, Mike, and Cheryl; and “GG” to great-grandchildren Greyson and Lucy. Yvonne was a resident in the Shawneeland community from the 1960s until 2004, and was a member of the First Christian Church of Winchester. She earned a degree in church music at Shenandoah University in the 1980s.
A celebration of Yvonne’s life will be held at Greenspring Village Chapel, 7430 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, Virginia on Sunday, December 12, at 2:00, followed by a reception for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity (https://www.habitat.org). A full obituary and space for remembrances is available at https://www.Jefferson-funeralchapel.com.
