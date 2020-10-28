Zachariah Scott Singhas “Zak”
Zachariah Scott “Zak” Singhas, 19, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, in Winchester.
On December 31, Zak was the last baby born in 2000, in Winchester, VA, the son of Stacey Leigh Smith and Richard Nelson Singhas, both of Winchester.
Zak played baseball, football, and wrestled (doing all three since he was five years old). Just some of his sports accolades includes: playing on the Winchester Little League Baseball All-Star team that competed in Ocala, FL; playing on the Clarke County Little League Football Eagles team that won the Super Bowl, as well as the Winchester Youth Football League Eagles team that won the Super Bowl; was a wrestling champion with the Frederick County Junior League; was a wrestling champion with the Mason Dixon Wrestling League; and in his freshman year, along with lettering on the varsity squad, he placed second in districts, fourth in the region, and qualified for the Virginia State Wrestling Championships.
He also loved to hunt and fish, enjoyed shooting, skateboarding and loved the beach and the water. Zak considered himself a “free spirit”, always seeking out peace between his family and friends, rarely staying mad or upset with anyone or anything. He simply loved everyone and everything.
Surviving with his parents and step-mother, Alissa J. Singhas, are his sisters, Alexis P. Singhas of Denver, Colorado, Kelsey C. Singhas and Brittney L. Tripp, both of Winchester; brother, Logan M. Smith of Winchester, Virginia; grandparents, Richard S. Singhas, Heidi M. Singhas, Barbara C. Singhas, Ronald Martin, Barbara Martin, and Elizabeth Jenkins; great-grandparents, Donald and Mary Royston; aunt, Cathy Hoffman, as well as numerous cousins and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his uncle, Kenneth Waybright and his aunt, Tracey L. Waybright.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6:00 — 8:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A memorial service for Zak will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Zak’s name to Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601, or to the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
