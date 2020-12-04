Zadiee Pangle was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Zadiee graduated from Loudoun County High School in 1965 and studied business at Shenandoah College. She was a valued employee of the Bank of Clarke County for many years. She was married to her husband Stanley, for over 30 years. Together, they shared two sons as well as three grandchildren. Zadiee had many loves, including her church, bowling, Coca-Cola, hamburgers and totchos. She had a contagious sense of humor and loved fiercely.
Zadiee was no stranger to challenges but relied on the Lord for guidance and strength. She bravely fought, and beat, both bladder and breast cancer. She worshipped at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church, where she was a member for many years. She valued Christian education and made sure those she loved knew about the Lord.
Zadiee is survived by her husband Stanley, sons Tony (Denenne) and Bryan (Nichole), sister Fran, and her grandchildren Savanah, Matthew, and Lily.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Stephens City Fire & Rescue Department, or the American Cancer Society.
Due to the pandemic, a private graveside burial will be held at Sunset View Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.