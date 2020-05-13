Zander Allen Lee Frazier, 10 months, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the loving arms of his family at his grandparents’ home in Gerrardstown, WV.
Zander was born on June 16, 2019 in Winchester, VA, the son of Bobby Lee Frazier and Sarah Elizabeth Tutwiler both of Winchester, VA. He had one big brother: Nicholas Allen Ritenour; maternal grandparents: Steve and Laurie Tutwiler & Aunt Rachael Tutwiler all of Gerrardstown, WV; Uncle Steven Tutwiler, Jr. of Florida; Uncle Daniel Tutwiler; Aunt Shannon Dillenger & cousin Raelynn all of Martinsburg, WV; a cousin Jerry Tutwiler of Texas. Paternal grandparents: Lloyd B. Frazier of Winchester, VA; Bryan and Michelle of Winslow, Indiana; Uncle Cody Frazier & Aunt Amber Crecelius both of Indiana.
Zander has many great-grandparents: Ron and Linda Cale of Capon Bridge, WV; Sheila Tutwiler of High View, WV; Larry and Judy Tutwiler of Winchester, VA; Carol Carper and Robert Jenkins “BJ” of Stephenson, VA; a great-great-grandmother: Kathleen Crane of Capon Bridge, WV. He has many great aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be private. A celebration of Zander’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frazier/Tutwiler Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
To view Zander’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
