Zane K. Webster, Jr. (Sparkey)
Zane K. Webster, Jr. (Sparkey) passed away on March 5, 2021 after more than 40 years of Safety and Training experience, including more than 20 years as a career firefighter, and another 20 in Public transportation Safety. He served as Winchester Transportation Safety.
Sparkey began as a volunteer firefighter at 16 and became the Fire and Rescue Department, Co 3 Driver Engineer/ Battalion Chief 1970 — 1989 (19 years) in the Sarah Zane Volunteer Fire Company in Winchester, VA until it was closed.
Sparkey worked at Franklin Motorcoach / Martz Trailways Operations/Sales/Safety in Manassas until 2003. He then worked at Loudoun Transit/Yellow Motorcoach/Conex/Veolia as Safety Manager/Assistant Manager in Manassas, VA until 2008. Sparkey then worked as Safety and Training manager first for the Fairfax Connector in Fairfax, VA then at the Houston Texas Metro MV Transportation until 2014. He then began working as Director of Safety and Risk Management for Hospitality Enterprises’ New Orleans Tours. Inc. in New Orleans, LA until 2020.
Sparkey graduated from Handley High School in 1969. He Received a CSP
Certification in Fire Services Administration from the Texas A &M University in 1974. He also spoke Spanish.
His love of firefighting, safety, and all this transportation related lead him to many interesting adventures and careers.
He is survived by his brother Todd of Winchester, sons; Mathew of Winchester and Z K Webster III and granddaughter Aria and grandson Colt of Ashburn, VA.
Service details have not been finalized as of this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.