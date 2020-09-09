Zane Kermit Webster, Sr., 96, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Webster was born in 1923 in Burlington, WV, son of the late Roy and Ada Webster. He attended John Handley High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during WWII. While in the Navy, Mr. Webster was an Aviation Machinist Mate, 2nd Class and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal. During his working years he was a truck driver for Super Service/Time/Time DC, he served as a Winchester City Sheriff's Deputy, and was also a bus driver for Winchester Public Schools. Mr. Webster retired from Time DC and again, retired from Winchester Public Schools. He was a former member of the Winchester Moose Lodge, a member of the Winchester Hiram #21 Masonic Lodge, a member of HOG (Harley Owners Group), and a past member of Market Street United Methodist Church. Mr. Webster enjoyed nature, riding his Harley, yardwork, and caring for his late wife's flowers. Family meant the world to him, as he loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His wife, Edna Wilfong Webster, whom he married on November 14, 1953 in Winchester, VA, preceded him in death in 2017.
Surviving are sons, Zane Webster, Jr. and Todd Webster (Stephanie); grandchildren, Matthew Webster, Zane Webster, III (Michael Lynn), Samantha and Matthew Blankenship, James and Candy Serrano; and great-grandchildren, Aria S. and Colt J. Webster, Ava and Hunter Blankenship, and Daisy Serrano.
Along with his parents and his wife, Mr. Webster was preceded in death by brothers, Branson "Bank", Elmer, and Robert "Bob" Webster.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. Zane will take his final Harley ride for entombment at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Zane's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
