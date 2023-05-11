Zella Elizabeth (Gordon) Stanholtz “Yia Yia”
Zella Elizabeth (Gordon) Stanholtz, 95, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Evergreen Health & Rehab.
Elizabeth was born in 1928 in Crandon, VA, the daughter of the late James Davidson and Annie Kate Helvey. She was a graduate of New Market High School and owner of the Original Dog House Pet and Grooming in Winchester, VA. Elizabeth was a member of St. Paul on the Hill Episcopal Church and the Sweet Adeline’s.
Elizabeth married Floyd Shanholtz on January 27, 1973, and he preceded her in death on February 23, 2019.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Janet Crim of Winchester, VA, Deborah Pillow of Lynchburg, VA, Judy Levell of Berkley Springs, WV, Floyd Shanholtz Jr. of Berkley Springs, WV; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Annie Hambelton, Flora Trahanis; brothers, Emory Helvey, Eugene Helvey, Morrell Helvey and James Helvey, Jr.
A visitation will be held for Elizabeth on Monday, May 15 at 11am with a service to follow at 12pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
