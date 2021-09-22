Zella Mae Senseney, 89 of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
Mrs. Senseney was born April 19, 1932 in Moorefield, WV; the daughter of Annie Wilson. She was retired from Capitol Records and worked part time in the Winchester School System. She enjoyed baking and working with crafts and flowers. She was an active member of New Life Christian Church. She loved the Lord and her church very much.
She married George V. Senseney on July 10, 1966 in Winchester.
Along with her husband she is survived by her daughter, Linda Lofton Egerton and her late husband Lawrence of Greensboro, NC.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at New Life Christian Church from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Veach and Kraig Bishop officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The New Life Christian Church, Greenwood Fire and Rescue and Blue Ridge Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
