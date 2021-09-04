Zelma Lucille Fletcher Osborne
Zelma Lucille Fletcher Osborne, 82, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Osborne was born December 21, 1938 in Loudoun County, Virginia, the daughter of Isaac Walter Fletcher and Ruth Ellen Loy Fletcher. She attended school and church in Loudoun County, Virginia.
She retired from Safeway in Vienna, Virginia as a Deli Manager.
She married Jesse Levi Osborne on June 7, 1958 in Herndon, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband is one son, Charles Allen Osborne of Winchester, Virginia, one sister, Martha Janie Delph of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, and many additional nieces, nephews and friends.
Four sisters, Ruth Williams Landon, Hattie Melton, Mary Ellen Adrian and Judy Ely preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 P. M. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the Sterling Cemetery, West Church Road, Sterling, Virginia.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
