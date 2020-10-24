Zemma Slaughter Shand, 71, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Zemma was born on June 24, 1949 in Hagerstown, Maryland, daughter of the late Ralph E. Slaughter and Mildred Jeanne (Lyles).
Zemma graduated from The Grier School and attended American University. She was retired from Philip Morris Company as a regional sales associate. Zemma loved to visit the Fulton Theater. She also enjoyed needlepoint, cooking and horseback riding.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Lee Shand Snyder (Charles F. Snyder III), of Lancaster, brother, Steve Slaughter (Debbie), Winchester, VA nieces, Steffany Slaughter Plotts (Greg), of Winchester, VA Stacey Slaughter Williams (Courtney), of Ft. Belvoir, VA, and a nephew, Steve Slaughter (Amy), of Winchester, VA.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Shand Jr. and her brother, Bruce Slaughter.
A Memorial Gathering drop-in Celebrating Zemma's life will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pk. Lititz, PA 17543 on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to Hospice & Community Care 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604.
