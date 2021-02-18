ABOVE: The Rev. Dr. Kristin Adkins Whitesides tells parishioner Donna Heatwole of Stephens City how much she misses her after placing ashes on her forehead and saying a prayer during a drive-thru Ash Wednesday observance at First Baptist Church in Winchester on Wednesday. The church has been closed to in-person worship for months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, the six weeks of penitence before Easter. RIGHT: Alison Wright, director of children’s ministry at First Baptist Church in Winchester and her daughter, Clara Wright, 5, greet participants. BELOW: From the drivers’ seat of her car, Mary Beth Whitacre, a church member at First Baptist Church in Winchester, receives ashes and a prayer from Whitesides.
