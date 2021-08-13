Frederick County Public Schools, which on Tuesday decided to encourage but not require masks, has accepted the new state mandate issued by Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday and will be requiring masks in schools going forward.
“The school division will comply with the Public Health Emergency Order issued today,” Steve Edwards, director of policy and communications for the school division, wrote in an email to local media.
“It should be noted there are a number of exceptions to the order, including persons with health conditions or disabilities that prohibit wearing a mask,” he continued. “In addition, the parents of students who have medical conditions or other special circumstances should contact their child’s principal in order to work together to determine how to best meet the student’s needs.”
Frederick County had been the only local school division to vote on masks being optional.
Winchester Public Schools made masks mandatory on Monday, and Clarke County Public Schools was slated to vote on the issue on Aug. 23.
(14) comments
Here we go again with a spineless school board and going against what the parents and tax payers want. Take the mask off it is a commie scare tactic that all you brainwashed sheep can't see!!!
Cowards gonna coward. This child abuse must end!
A mandated security blanket for the perpetually fearful.
A not so shocking number of people went from “I’ll punch a fascist” to “show me your papers”.
And not a peep from the local “Peanut gallery”about their freedoms or their rights being revoked. Those masks are already working even better than imagined!😂
[thumbup][thumbup]
LOL
Citizens of frederick county as you go to the polls, remember the people who wanted to use your children's lives to make a political statement versus the party that wants to follow the science to rid us all of this Covid pandemic...
I applaud the Governor for taking this step. Frederick County was risking the health and lives of students, teachers, administrators and staff with their flexible mask policy. As we can see in Florida, that’s a disaster and their Governor is gradually backing away from it.
Virginia is very fortunate to have an actual doctor making these decisions than the wannabe frederick county taliban.... shows Democrats really care about our children.
BRAVO, but it took a State authority to make them do the right thing: follow the scieince, and protect our children and adults. PS They should also require all > 12 years old be vaccinated!
Thank you, Governor Northam, for doing the correct thing- requiring masks to help keep students and teachers safe- Everyone wants what is best for their children- so be grateful for masks - if you are old enough to get the vaccine and you want what is best for your children- get vaccinated! If you want what is best for your child and they are old enough to get the vaccine- get them vaccinated! This is common sense!
Good for our Governor, who is a pediatric neurologist and who served as an officer in the Army Medical Corps. He made the right decision. Wearing a mask is a very minor inconvenience to protect our students, school staff, and all of their families. Schools regularly impose dress codes for the safety and well-being of the students. When students do science experiments, they wear protective glasses and gloves. When they play sports, they wear protective sports gear. When they work in shop classes they wear protection for their ears and eyes. Governor Northam is simply requiring that students wear protective clothing until this dangerous COVID variant is contained. It's the right decision.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Science and sense won.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.