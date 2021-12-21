Zahid Alimi of Springfield uses a roller to flatten freshly installed synthetic turf on the first base side bullpen at Bridgeforth Stadium in Jim Barnett Park Friday. Work will continue this week as the entire field will be covered. In March 2020, Shenandoah University formalized an agreement with the city of Winchester that gave the university management rights of Jim Barnett Park’s Bridgeforth and Rotary baseball diamonds for 40 years. In exchange, SU agreed to renovate the two fields along with a pair of other baseball diamonds in the park — Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris fields.