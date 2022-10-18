A 51-year-old Harrisonburg man has died following a crash Tuesday that closed both directions of South Main Street in the city for several hours.
The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Main Street, just south of Steven Toyota.
According to the city of Harrisonburg, a sedan was headed north on South Main Street when it crossed into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer headed south.
The driver of the sedan, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
The impact caused a “significant” debris field, with diesel fuel from the tractor-trailer covering all travel lines, according to the city.
The Harrisonburg Police Department’s accident reconstruction unit is investigating the crash. The city’s fire department responded to address the fuel spill.
Police ask those with information to contact Sgt. Wayne Westfall at 540-437-2672 or wayne.westfall@harrisonburgva.gov.
