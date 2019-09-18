The defense of Mr. Kavanaugh claiming that the New York Times' recent story did not at first include a statement that the resurfacing allegations against him were not made by Ms. Deborah Ramirez is specious.
I empathize with anyone who is being tried in the court of public opinion, and I particularly feel sorry for Mr. Kavanaugh's family. But the allegations of both Ms. Christine Ford and the more recent ones of Mr. Kavanaugh's penis-waving behavior at Yale are credible.
It is dismaying that no one seems to be discussing Mr. Kavanaugh's apparent perjury. Doing wrong in one's youth is one thing, and it does seem that Mr. Kavanaugh has tried to become a better person. I still don't believe that someone who allegedly held down a woman against her will and frightened her with rape is a good choice for the top court of the country, no matter how commendable a citizen he is now. But even worse is that we have a Supreme Court justice who apparently lied, not only to all America, but to Congress under oath.
This person should not be a justice in any court. If Republican congressmen cared for justice, they would themselves be asking for further investigation. No amount of political maneuvering by Democrats changes this: the president and the GOP are more concerned in protecting their wealth and power than in upholding the laws and government of our country.
