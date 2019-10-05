Who am I? I am an 81-year-old citizen of Winchester and a property owner on the Loudoun Street Mall.
I’ve worked five days per week for the last 60 years at Bells Fine Clothing (The Pedestrian Mall is 45 years old; I’ve driven through this intersection going to work and returning to work from lunch five days per week; I’ve crossed this intersection more than 22,000 times.
I was Chairman of the OTDB (Old Town Development Board) from 1970 through 1976 that created the Pedestrian Mall in 1974. I was instrumental in the: a) Design concept, b) devising the funding mechanism to pay for the mall construction, and c) working with State Sen. Bill Truban regarding securing the Enabling Act that would allow the city to create the primary and secondary tax districts to fund the Pedestrian Mall.
My position regarding which option I prefer — I would keep Boscawen Street open — except for planned events on the Loudoun Street Pedestrian Mall that would prevent vehicular traffic from crossing Loudoun Street or events that might occasionally occur on Boscawen Street.
Why I’m taking this position to keep Boscawen open?
Many times I’ve seen cars with elderly shoppers and people with walking problems (people on crutches, walkers,walking boots, etc.) dropped off at the Boscawen and Loudoun intersection. This is of great importance. The Pedestrian Mall is 1,600 feet in length, some people cannot walk the distances associated with our Pedestrian Mall. By having the mid-point drop-off at the intersection of Loudoun and Boscawen results in a maximum walking length of 400 feet, not the 800 if dropped off at the intersection of the mall with Piccadilly or Cork.
Closing Boscawen at Indian Alley would prevent pick-ups from retail establishments and restaurants (I’ve personally parked in the 1 hour parking zones for dinner carry-out). Not having these parking spots on Boscawen would be a major loss for the merchants and convenience to the consumer, especially those who have a hard time walking.
Keeping Boscawen open increases visibility of the Pedestrian Mall; I’ve seen out of city/out of state cars stop in the middle of the intersection and look both north & south down the Pedestrian Mall, seeing what a lovely area is there. They just might decide to find a parking space and explore the mall, but by routing people east to either Cork or Piccadilly will diminish this visibility.
If Boscawen is closed, the eastbound traffic coming into the downtown on Boscawen will be forced to turn north or south on Braddock and then east on either Piccadilly or Cork. Adding extra traffic to these streets is not the way to enhance the Pedestrian Mall shopping experience. Also for vehicles that happen to proceed east across Braddock will be forced to turn onto Indian Alley — now facing the problem of exiting onto Piccadilly.
Option 3 is the only proposal that I could support.
Improvements at the Boscawen and Loudoun intersection are needed: a) Loudoun & Boscawen intersection surface needs repair and b) visual improvements for pedestrians and vehicle drivers will aid in safely crossing the mall intersection.
I cannot see the expense of providing automated safety bollards at Boscawen and Indian Alley and at Boscawen and Cameron, when Option 3 has Boscawen opened the 98 percent of the time. If these proposed bollards are operated and designed the same as the north and south ends of the mall, the four enclosures housing the controls of these bollards, which are 6’x4’x2’, present an additional visual problem.
Options 1 & 2 — permanently closing Boscawen to vehicular traffic — I’m opposed to this idea. Besides the reasons previously stated why to keep Boscawen Street open, another reason is that at the present time, there are no buildings that a business could reside in on the north side of Boscawen from Loudoun to Cameron. Developing this area into a pedestrian area would create a lovely area but with very little pedestrian activity — not the visual picture we’re trying to create.
THE MORE WE RESTRICT THE VISIBILITY AND COMPLICATE THE ACCESS TO THE PEDESTRIAN MALL, THE MORE WE HURT THE OPPORTUNITY FOR SUCCESS ON THE LOUDOUN STREET MALL.
(1) comment
Very much agree. Excellent points.
Why wasn't the citizens of Winchester given an option of NONE OF THE ABOVE, LEAVE AS IS, close during events?
The survey is biased!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.