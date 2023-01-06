Recently I read an article on CNN that mentioned that the mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, had declared an emergency, expecting thousands of immigrants to surge over the border into El Paso within the next few weeks. He was worried about the lack of shelter and the city's inability to cope with this new wave, particularly as it coincided with some of the coldest weather Texas has ever seen. This is yet another example of the crisis at our southern border, which both political parties refuse to meaningfully address.
The first step to addressing this problem is to acknowledge it and dispense with the political grand standing and feigned moral outrage.
People say that the government should allow unbridled immigration into the U.S. since it is the “right thing” to do. What is government charged with? Is it not to ensure and protect the good of its citizens first and foremost, above all else? Our government owes nothing to non-U.S. citizens. With that in mind, we must then ask ourselves if the average U.S. citizen benefits from immigration. If they do, then yes, we can proceed. But if not, then it needs to stop. I’m sure there are many arguments for both sides of this issue. I believe that society does benefit from immigration, and from a diverse ethnic and cultural mix. But it needs to happen legally and in a manner that benefits all involved, not through chaos.
The next item to examine is the method and volume of immigration. Is the current system sustainable and beneficial to our society and to the immigrants themselves? Many say that we are a country of immigrants and, as such, we must continue this tradition. I agree. However, there is an important distinction to be made between the past and the present. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, during the heyday of European immigration to the U.S., immigrants traveled via ship, entering through facilities like Ellis Island. Their reception, although not always cordial, was planned, controlled, organized and manageable. That is not the case today. Currently we have hundreds of thousands of immigrants surging across our southern border in total chaos. They are not being processed properly, making their lives and the lives of the border state citizens extremely difficult.
We must have a controlled border with adequate, safe, and orderly processing facilities. We must outline a clear path to citizenship for immigrants to follow, without fear. And we must do our best to vet those who come to our country to ensure the safety of all.
We can’t afford to ignore this problem any longer, doing so damages our country, our citizens and the immigrants themselves.
No matter your viewpoint, unbridled immigration is not working. It is the responsibility of both political parties to admit that we have a problem, stop playing the “blame game” and fix this situation once and for all.
