City Council was wise to table the Selma Mansion conditional-use permit proposal. A disturbing fact of this proposal is what is not being said. What is actually being proposed is an event center with a bed & breakfast component directly adjacent to residential neighborhoods with virtually no buffer zone. Legal definitions of event center in the context of zoning ordinances vary slightly but are consistent in key points: a multi-purpose venue facility hosting special events such as graduations, weddings, corporate functions, fundraisers, and concerts. This use implies large-scale gatherings with significant impact on the surrounding area: traffic from attendees and related delivery services such as food and equipment; lighting; noise; alcohol use and control. More disturbing is the fact that according to Planning Director, Tim Youmans, the city has no definition or codification of event center in its zoning ordinances.
Councilman Sullivan's statement that the McIntosh proposal is consistent with what is already happening in this area is a serious mischaracterization. Anyone living in the area knows that. Selma's RO-1 zoning allows for a variety of small commercial enterprises, offices, churches, single-family homes, and B&Bs. In no way are large- scale event center functions happening in this zone. The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is a different zone EIP — Educational, Institutional, Public Use. While the MSV now operates de facto as an event center, its property size and location in a farming area meet many legally accepted event center criteria. Adjacent neighborhoods are not negatively impacted from associated traffic and services. As for noise from outdoor events, the staff implemented numerous space alternatives and procedures to satisfactorily resolve noise volume issues with adjacent neighbors. They were able to do this because they had adequate buffer space to work with.
Downtown residential neighborhoods with no buffer zones are not suitable locations for large-scale event centers regardless of frequency or size variations from 150-200. I don't believe any CUP should even come to the table, when the use, in this case event center, has not been properly identified, defined, and codified in the zoning ordinances. Without this clarification, there is no standard for evaluation of appropriateness or neighborhood impact.
Paulette Jennis is a resident of Winchester.
