MARGIT ROYAL
Mickey Powell’s Dec. 30, 2020, article re: the Clarke County (CC) BOS discussion of a pedestrian bridge across Route 7 raises several concerns.
Appalachian Trail hikers parking at the Pine Grove lot, north of Route 7, typically head north on the trail rather than immediately cross the four lanes of Route 7, unless they aren’t aware of nearby southerly trail parking options. There are four additional lots available to AT hikers: (1) the “VDOT” lot, intersection of Routes 7 and 601; (2) Bear’s Den ATC facility; (3) Morgan’s Mill Road lot; and (4) the Route 601 trail head lot, just north of Route 50.
The dangers and congestion previously documented along Routes 7 and 601 were due to foot and auto patron efforts to access Bear Chase Brewery (BCB). This traffic came from both north and south directions along Route 601. Long-time local residents confirm that prior to the brewery’s presence, such overwhelming traffic was not seen. Perhaps a Route 7 bridge would primarily benefit BCB, and unless it terminates on BCB property, the pedestrian issue along Route 601 will persist. Now, what about traffic coming from the opposite direction?
If a bridge is to be primarily for hikers’ benefits, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy should be involved in discussions. If they provide data re: the number of hikers who park north and cross Va. 7 to walk south at this particular segment of the trail, justification for a bridge ending near the trail might be supported, but only with financing from state, federal and ATC resources. Chris Boies, Clarke County Administrator, noted, “…its ‘absolutely not’ possible for the county to fund the expense by itself…” Furthermore, the bridge could potentially be used by brewery patrons, thus swelling parking along the shoulders of Pine Grove Road. Any effort to use taxpayer money to fund such a project should be met with strong opposition by citizens.
As state and county officials consider ways to mitigate the environmental and safety impacts of foot and auto traffic to BCB, please consider:
Impractical or impossible options for the Blueridge Mountain Road (601) neighborhood:
Widening Route 601 or building footpaths along its shoulders; drainage ditches would need to be re-established. At many points they exist adjacent to steep slopes, which then would require berms to be constructed for safety. Private property and historic stone walls would be negatively impacted.
Painting pedestrian lanes on Route 601; the road is too narrow.
Placing a traffic light at the Routes 7 and 601 intersection, for all reasons previously cited by VDOT, and because lengthy back-ups would occur due to BCB patronage
Residents have long accommodated bicyclists, motorcyclists, and “Sunday Drivers” along the Route 601 Scenic By-Way, as have other rural Virginia neighborhoods. These are manageable visitors, albeit inconvenient due to the blind hills and turns that must be respected when slower vehicles are on the road. Still, it’s rural roads and ambiance that draw visitors, just as they attracted residents to settle in what used to be a peaceful, woodland community.
Margit Royal, Blue Ridge Mountain Civic Association.
(0) comments
