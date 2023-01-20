VINCENT DI BENEDETTO
It was one of my favorite places to spend an afternoon. In the days before Annapolis and Charlie Hebdo forced the newsroom to shelter behind locked doors, I could walk into the building and up to the editor’s office at the top of the stairs and if the door was ajar, as it usually was, pop my head in and ask, “Got a minute?” Even when he was under deadline pressure, for Adrian O’Connor “there’s always a minute.” More often than not, that minute would turn into a lengthy conversation about politics or history or the latest rumors in town.
As a local politician (if I can use that pejorative), I had the privilege of spending many hours on that large sofa opposite Adrian’s cluttered desk, which sat on an old red carpet on top of a tiled floor. Around the office, on the desk and the walls were memorabilia that reflected his varied interests. If Hollywood wanted to design the quintessential local editor’s office, this is what it would look like — a real piece of Americana that seems to disappear with every passing year. Although a fellow conservative, this was not an experience unique to me — nearly everyone who dabbled in government of whatever political stripe found their way to Adrian’s office. We all came by to talk because we enjoyed his company and he enjoyed ours. He had a way of making each of us feel like a special friend.
Adrian loved his job almost as much as he loved his Toni and their life in this community. Reading his Valley Pike columns was like a friendly chat with your most interesting neighbor, a must-read each week. The topics were varied, but always entertaining, because they were so well-written. I think of Adrian as the very model of the modern Renaissance man.
When The Star was sold and the offices moved from N. Kent St, an auction was held, and I bought the old red carpet from Adrian’s office. Many would probably say that I overpaid for it. But I wasn’t just buying a rug — I was buying the priceless memories of endless conversations which harkened back to a more genteel era of political discourse. Opinions were shared as easily as the political gossip. In the hands of an editor like Adrian O’Connor, these conversations were civil, educational, even ennobling.
I cherish that old red rug and the memories of that iconic office. It was one of the last of its kind still found in journalism today. The same could be said of Adrian. There aren’t many like him left on the scene, much to our regret. He will be missed, not only by those who knew him, but especially by those who read him. Thankfully, along with the memories, his example remains.
It was one of my favorite places to spend an afternoon. Because Adrian O’Connor was one of my favorite people.
