I would like to respond to Diane Dimond’s misleading Feb. 22 column. At the outset, I’ll point out that though her title is “Drug abuse Band-Aids may increase addictive behavior,” she has absolutely no information regarding how this is the case. That is unless the point is that there is more addictive behavior than there would have been because drug users have been kept alive rather than being allowed to die.
Instead, she recites anecdotal information culled from worst-case scenarios, where people get naloxone doses again and again. This would be fine if she also included information on how many people’s lives were saved after making a single very bad decision. She also makes the statement that an overdose does not lead the patient to suddenly seek a sober lifestyle. Is this news to anyone? Of course they don’t; it’s an addiction and (as she does note) they need the benefit of a more extensive program. However, the only obvious alternative to administering naloxone (since she doesn’t bother with any other alternatives — it’s a bit late at that point for enrollment in an addiction program) is to allow them to die. Religious or not, I would have hoped that the sanctity of life — or at least following a moral compass that says you should not just allow your fellow man to die— would be more important, particularly to someone with a national audience.
She closes with extremely outdated information. I did a 20-minute online search about the $4,500 price she uses to support her argument that this treatment is too costly. She is correct — if you are living in 2016. Even ignoring the fact that she compares a vial of injectable medicine at $19 to an autoinjector two-pack, which has always been far more expensive, the price of the product she refers to dropped to around $500 before being discontinued around 2019. By the way, those $4,500 injectors? They were being distributed — for free — to first responders, drug treatment centers, and cities, according to a Business Insider article I found from 2017.
Naloxone is now about $50 per dose without any discount coupons, according to what I can find from CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. That’s the nasal spray, which is more expensive than the injectable form.
Are there problems with repeat offenders? Yes. Should we focus more on treatment programs? No question. We agree on these points. However, misleading the public by drawing them in with an attention-grabbing title and then supporting your points with panicky worst-case scenarios and irrelevant or outdated “this is what it’ll cost ya” information is irresponsible, to say the least.
Let’s talk about what we should or should not do once we’ve preserved those lives instead of complaining about a way to save lives that has proven to be effective.
Seth Mackay Smith is a resident of White Post.
