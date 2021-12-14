JIM DAVISON
I’m asking the City Council, the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation, and all other parties currently involved in the proposed development of the 20 acres adjacent to the MSV to say “no” on behalf of nature, and the natural habitat that would be permanently destroyed for the following reasons:
• The drainage problems this development would create would be devastating to downstream property owners in surrounding neighborhoods. Currently, the watershed from this acreage is handled by nature, as it should be, soaked into to the ground feeding the plants and tree canopy. It is not running down streets into a drainage system already overloaded.
• This acreage is home to a multitude of wildlife. Those of us who live in the area, have walked our dogs behind the water tower, can attest to the large number of deer, turkey, fox, coyote, hawks, and numerous other wildlife that call this place “home.” The MSV has affiliation with Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation. The Museum currently has a wonderful exhibition from a National Geographic photographer showing images of rare, exotic animals. These animals are endangered, or near extinction and the biggest reason is “loss of habitat.”
My wife and I enjoyed the exhibition but couldn’t help but find the irony in the fact that “loss of habitat” being the biggest reason these animals are in jeopardy, while at the same time MSV is affiliated to the sale of this pristine habitat that so much wildlife call “home.”
• Traffic and speed on the streets in the area are a whole other concern. Ask anyone in the area about the speed of traffic on Meadow Branch or crossing at a “crosswalk.”
I urge the City Council, the foundation, or others with the power and influence to stop this project.
