CHARLES HAGAN
A few years ago, my Toyota Tacoma wouldn’t start. The reason was obvious, as the fuel injector line had been gnawed by a squirrel — easily replaced for under $100.
The next season, my wife quickly returned from her Subaru errand asking, “Do you smell gas?” Another high-pressure injector line with an even higher price tag. Those lines are now wrapped in less tasty aluminum tape and there are metallic and capsaicin-flavored tape products on the market. Last month our new Outback displayed a “check engine” alert. You guessed it, squirrel damage to the tune of $400. And I just learned that a friend of ours has suffered $4,000 in damage to the wiring of his pickup, still awaiting parts for repair.
While the rumor that some car models have soy oils in their wiring insulation may be an urban myth, the cost and aggravation are no fantasy and squirrels have an inherent need to gnaw. Comprehensive auto insurance policies may or may not cover this type of non-collision damage; it’s worth a try. Better is to keep your vehicle in a rodent-proof garage or at least park in varied spots outdoors. I corral our Outback with plastic-coated garden fencing and bungee cords when parked outside. Motion-sensitive flashing noisemakers may help repel rodents but might cause a slow battery drain over time if connected to the auto even with low-voltage disconnect circuitry. Capsaicin sprays and peppermint oil are suggested repellents, but I personally recommend easily available commercial fox urine spritzed on a carpet pad under the vehicle as a Darwinian deterrent — which hopefully might help squirrels choose to gnaw somewhere else!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.