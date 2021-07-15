CHARLES UPHAUS
There are vanishingly few Germans alive today who can be said to have any personal responsibility for the atrocities of the Nazi era. But the German government, to its credit, insists that citizens continue to confront and acknowledge the facts of the holocaust in order to reduce the likelihood of it ever happening again. A relatively recent initiative in this vein is the installation of “stolpersteine” — stumbling blocks — concrete cubes bearing a brass plate inscribed with the name and life dates of victims of Nazi extermination or persecution outside their former businesses or residences. Although contemporary Germans are not directly complicit in what transpired 80 or 90 years ago, we expect that they continue to confront their past and reflect on the horrors that transpired.
In this country, however, state legislatures are passing laws that prohibit public schools from teaching concepts that promote “discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another form of psychological distress.” In other words, it’s okay for German children to be continually discomfited by unpleasant reminders of their past. But heaven forbid that American children should be upset or discomfited by unsavory reminders of our own past. Leave aside for another time the question of whether Native Americans or the descendants of enslaved persons should feel “discomfort, ... anguish, or another form of psychological distress” at the whitewashing of our history. We’re basically saying that our children cannot be confronted with the unsavory facts of our history — the physical and cultural genocide of native Americans, the 250 years of slavery, the 100 years of de jure segregation, the lynchings, the pogroms (e.g., Tulsa), the fact that the Nazis modeled their racial laws on ours — lest their tender psyches be distressed.
Does this mean that children should be taught to hate America and reject our nobler aspirations and achievements? In the words of conservative columnist and former White House speechwriter Michael Gerson, “Though our nation is beset with systemic racism, we also have the advantage of what a friend calls ‘systemic anti-racism.’ We have documents — the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the 14th Amendment — that call us to our better selves. We are a country that has exploited and oppressed ... But we are also the country that has risen up in mass movements, made up of Blacks and Whites, to confront those evils. The response to systemic racism is the determined, systematic application of our highest ideals.”
If we are to raise up good citizens capable of making prudent decisions and continue striving for “a more perfect union,” children need to be confronted with both the good and the bad in our history. Only the truth is going to set us free.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Winchester.
