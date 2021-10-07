The second Virginia Gubernatorial Debate with Terry McAuliffe (Democrat) and Glenn
Youngkin (Republican) presented views, plans, and differences for Virginia’s future economy.
Youngkin’s attitude on the pandemic is that people should make their own choices, while McAuliffe endorses coherent mitigation strategies and “select” mandates for pandemic protection, control, and eradication. I believe Virginia’s economic recovery requires unified planning, systemic solutions, and actions, not a “hands-off” policy of individual choice and chaos with a virulent virus.
Youngkin’s plan to cut Virginia taxes by billions each year and increase spending with “surplus” state funds is gross fiscal mismanagement; he also falsely stated that the funds are the result of over-taxation. Actually, Virginia’s effective total state and local tax rates, based on the median U.S. household, is 10.73%, a ranking of 25th out of 50 states — not over-taxation.
Although Youngkin, a former hedge fund manager without government experience, attacked McAullife’s record as a former Virginia governor, his criticisms of McAuliffe’s “fiscal state of the state” are also false. McAuliffe’s fiscal/administrative health of Virginia was ranked 13th out of all states by George Mason University in 2018. A pretty good ranking if you ask me.
Virginia’s current general fund revenue sources have exceeded Fiscal Year 2021 forecasts. Payroll (income tax) withholding and sales taxes grew at 6.4% and 12.4%, respectively, and accounted for 71% of state revenues. Virginia’s state GDP was $566 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, ranking 13th among the states. These are indicators of a robust Virginia economy.
Virginia has received recognition by the CNBC Business News network for its second straight win as America’s Top State for Business with a world-class workforce, high-performing education system, and business-friendly environment.
Virginia’s AAA bond rating, one of only thirteen states with that highest rating, is further proof that Youngkin is wrong about McAuliffe and Virginia. That bond rating is based on governance, fiscal practices, and a substantial budget reserve for cyclical business downturns and disruptions.
The Government Finance Officers Association recommends that states set aside two months of operating expenditures in reserve — a conflict with Youngkin cutting taxes and spending “surplus funds.”
Youngkin’s views and ideas are grossly wrong, e.g., the elimination of Virginia’s income tax (what will replace that revenue?) that he proposed in the 2021 Virginia Republican Primary.
McAullife supports raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024 and raising teacher salaries above the national average, providing childcare and paid sick-leave, increasing economic development, and an annual $2 billion investment in education. Ask yourself if this will be of benefit to you and your family — it will.
McAuliffe’s plans are the long-term continuity of a resilient economy, a safe domestic environment, climate change adaptation, healthcare accessibility, an exemplary education system, and universal broadband for all of Virginia’s citizens. Vote for McAuliffe for Virginia’s continued economic health.
Catherine Giovannoni Lake Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.