Since 2017, companies this uber-rich investor Glenn Youngkin [owns] sent hundreds of thousands of jobs overseas — maybe even yours. Youngkin as a gubernatorial candidate now promises to create jobs for Virginians. Would that be bringing back the jobs he sent overseas?
What success does he actually have at creating jobs for Americans? Which Glenn Youngkin is really running? Can you trust either one?
Like that flip-flop? Then you’ll love his schools policy, which plans to abduct public tax dollars from Virginia’s k-12 schools and divert them to private, for-profit schools. It’s all in his platform. Virginia already has successful charter schools, so this is a caper to enrich fellow millionaires. This means Kent Street will have to increase our already high property taxes even more to keep our neighborhood schools alive. But he’s dangling the cancellation of grocery taxes and hoping you won’t read his dark plan.
I’m so fed up with people doing bad things to Americans under their invisibility cloaks, then deciding political power might be fun, and putting on sheep’s clothing and pretending they could be competent at governing. Wrong. When you have zero skills or experience all you bring to the voting booth is partisanship, which means party hacks tell you what to do, and you do as you are told. Would you get your car fixed by untrained mechanics?
Another one of these guys, delegate candidate Bill Wiley, is notable for writing that he should approve everything said about him by the people of his district — see his Aug. 21 Open Forum.
I’m fed up with candidates who show you the fine steak dinner they promise you but serve instant ramen. Wiley dodges all public debate on gun violence by pledging his allegiance to Operation Ceasefire, the failed Chicago plan doomed by greedy gun dealers.
Does he not know how and why his pet plan failed? Too chicken to call for common-sense checks on gun flow and purchase (turn in the background check form)? Or is he so shallow to think he can pull the wool over our eyes? It doesn’t matter which — it’s probably all three. But who the heck wants him representing us? What have you done for us? Where is information on whether our I-81 higher gas taxes are being spent on I-81 improvements and not in Norfolk?
Fed up with third-string talent representing us in Richmond when other counties elect sharp useful people? It’s time we send a no-nonsense woman to Richmond on our behalf — Deetzie Bayliss.
Get out and vote Tuesday for Deetzie Bayliss and Terry McAuliffe.
Robin Young is a resident of Middletown.
