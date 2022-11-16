ERIC BRUHN
“Here we are again...” Thus, City Planning Director Timothy Youmans proposed yet another high-density housing project at the Nov. 1 Planning Commission meeting. Does it seem that you have been hearing about such projects a lot recently? That’s because you have. But life is busy, it’s easy to lose track. The devil’s in the details, there are a lot of details here, and it turns out, a lot of devils. We frogs are best boiled slowly. So, I did some research.
In March 2022, Winchester released its Comprehensive Plan, an overall development plan for our 9.3-square-mile city between 2020 and 2040, based on projected demographic and population trends. The plan warmly embraces “New Urbanism,” which promotes “mixed use developments” (PUDs) that allow people to work, play, and shop within walking distance of home. Think Winchester’s Old Town Mall, or, God forbid, Manhattan. Ostensibly, the benefits are lower traffic, less pollution, and efficient resource use. But New Urbanism requires that people be housed densely, in townhomes or apartments. Think Ashburn near Dulles. Yuck.
Members of the Planning Commission have stated “Winchester’s future is more compact and higher.” Did you know that was your future? Do you want that? I posit that Planning Commission’s goal should instead be that Winchester’s future is “happier and more successful.”
The plan projects Winchester’s population to grow by 4,690 between 2020 and 2040 (17%). The plan also estimates need for an additional 124 housing units annually during those 20 years. Oddly, planners think that the housing need will be largely students, childless couples, singles, and empty nesters. No, the census data does not show that demographic trend.
Where are we now two years into the plan? Council has approved rezoning and opened the way for 2,760 dense housing units. That’s already enough housing for 22 years of the 20-year plan! (Twenty-three years if the newest proposal is approved). Yet the approval process races along unabated. In fact, the city plans to decrease the threshold for approval (yet closer and even higher!).
A Richmond-based developer said to City Council in October 2019, (while getting a $3.1 million taxpayer gift to build parking for his own project), “...this town is going rogue.” I agree. That developer has already backpedaled on his promises.
This issue is too complex to discuss here in 500 words. So, with The Star’s forbearance, I will write a small series of Open Forums that highlights the ugly truth of what is happening and the negative impact on Winchester, including ruining our “brand,” overcrowding, traffic, the fact that Winchester has already committed our schools to overcrowding, and the damage to the city’s finances (despite developer’s wild promises). You get to pick up the costs while the developers move on to exploit another community. And finally, why this is not really “New Urbanism” and won’t deliver on those promises. Stay tuned. You need to be aware of this. We need to pause and reassess.
Meanwhile, if you are interested in details, contact me at winchester.gone.rogue@gmail.com.
