I am writing to encourage voters of the Opequon District to vote for Bradley Comstock for the Opequon District School Board. Mr. Comstock is personable and in my business dealings with him as a Realtor have found him to be professional, competent, intelligent, non-pretentious, and accessible. His advice was appropriate and his guidance exemplary. He cares about his community and it’s people. He is not self-serving and guides people in an appropriate manner.
Having Mr. Comstock serve the constituents of the Opequon District would be tremendously beneficial to that district’s residents. I know he will always act in the residents best interest.
I hope you will vote for him as your next school board representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.