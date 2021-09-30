What a messed up world. Racism is everywhere. Free speech taken away. That is if you're a Republican. Democrats can say or do what they want and get by with it. Forcing their beliefs on you. If you don't agree, they ruin you.
Same sex marriage, abortions.
Biden and Harris — what a twosome. Running the country like they don't care about America at all. Soldiers, civilians and children killed. Take the soldiers out of Afghanistan first. Then try to get the Americans and refugees out. They should have done the opposite. Get Americans and refugees while the soldiers are still there. Then take the soldiers out. We shouldn't have left all the weapons there, either.
Biden and Harris don't know how to run a country. They know how to ruin it. Pray they do a better job the next several years. What a mess they have us in.
God bless America. I hope I didn't offend anyone by saying God. For without him watching over us, where would we be?
Wake up, Biden and Harris. It's time to do something right.
Joey Alexander
Strasburg
