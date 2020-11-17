Mr. Biden has won the election. Mr. Trump has lost the election. Trump followers continue to wallow in his lies. I know you're not stupid so why does this continue? Trump followers have chosen to follow a pathological liar, a racist, and a sexual predator. This is who you are. Trump followers chose to shriek with laughter when Trump mimicked a physically handicapped person. This is who you are. Trump followers roared with approval over the targeting of a governor for kidnapping and murder. This is who you are.
You think you'd feel some kind of shame but you don't because this is who you are as a people. If it helps, I feel shame for you.
(2) comments
Lou Dobbs + Sidney Powell - Release The Kraken - Full Interview HD
https://youtu.be/7i1xuYBlo00
Sidney Powell breaks down Dominion Software illegalities and Lou Dobbs reveals the FBI has a team investigating the 2020 election
https://rumble.com/vb65f3-lou-dobbs-fbi-has-an-investigative-team-looking-into-2020-election.html?mref=22lbp&mc=56yab
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.