However you may have been fortunate to acquire your wealth, now is the time to consider the challenge for you to donate or pay forward to help in the fight over coronavirus. Some are probably already doing this. We have companies donating their resources to the fight, and we have medical personnel and first responders putting their lives on the line in this fight. Thanks!
R. Larson
Clarke County
